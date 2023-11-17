India to have a new coach after 2023 World Cup?

India head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract is suppose to end on Sunday after the title clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, with Rohit Sharma’s side reaching the World Cup 2023, finals a contract renewal or extension might very well be on the cards. However, the key question is whether Dravid himself is interested in continuing. According to a Cricbuzz report, Dravid's current stance on a potential extension is unknown. There has been no discussion with Dravid about his future over the last month or before that. “Some close to him had suggested that he might voluntarily step down after the World Cup, regardless of the team’s performance. However, Dravid’s current stance on a potential extension is unknown. There has been no discussion with Dravid about his future over the last month or before that. He has focussed on the job at hand,” a Cricbuzz report stated.

However, according to the report, the entire support staff of Rathour, Dilip and Mhambrey are expected to be handed contact extensions soon. Indian bowling attack led Jasprit Bumrah along with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami in addition to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been simply sensational through the World Cup and a lot of credit for that goes to the bowling coach Mhambrey.The fielding coach T. Dilip has come up with unique concept of dressing room medal ceremony for the ‘best fielder’ of the match which has been very popular on social media. There has also been visible improvement in the fielding standards of the Indian team.Team India’s next assignment after the World Cup 2023 will be a five-match T20I series against their opponents in the final – Australia, beginning on November 23. National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches under the leadership of VVS Laxman will be the coaches for the Indian team for the Australia T20I series according to the Cricbuzz report.The India squad for the T20I series is also expected to be announced on Monday after the World Cup 2023 final, a few days ahead of the first T20I match.