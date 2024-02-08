Ishan Kishan Unhappy with Rahul Dravid Over Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion in T20Is - Reports

Team India's young wicketkeeper-batter, Ishan Kishan, is currently away from cricket action as he took a break, reportedly due to mental fatigue. Ishan hasn't appeared for the team since the T20I series against Australia in November 2023; he left the subsequent South Africa tour mid-way, expressing his unavailability for the Test series against the Proteas. Since then, Ishan has missed the T20I series against Afghanistan and the home Tests against England. Last month, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid stated that Ishan could come back into the side after playing in domestic cricket but deviated from the statement following the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.

While Kishan has decided to stay away from the Ranji Trophy, despite the crystal clear message from Dravi and the team, a report has claimed that he has been training for the past couple of weeks with Hardik and Krunal Pandya at the Reliance Stadium. Now as per a report in CricTracker he stumper-batter was upset with Jitesh Sharma’s selection in T20Is, which can eventually complicate his place in the playing XI. Kishan's actions do spark curiosity as Hardik Pandya is the skipper of the Mumbai Indians franchise, the team Kishan also plays for.The talented wicket-keeper batter, however, he has shown no inclination towards playing competitive cricket like Ranji Trophy, despite Dravid suggesting that he needs the player to play some sort of cricket in order to make the selectors pick him for the national team's assignments. It is more likely the youngster will be making a comeback in IPL.



