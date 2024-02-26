Dhruv Jurel's Heartfelt Message to Skipper Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid Will Definitely Melt Your Heart

India secured a convincing 5-wicket victory over England in the Ranchi Test, seizing a 3-1 series lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. After the triumphant win, Dhruv Jurel, a standout performer, expressed gratitude to Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid for their belief in him. Jurel's social media post featured images of the 23-year-old being Hugged by the team's skipper and coach.

Jurel shared a post saying, “Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy.”

Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy 🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBlojvB10p — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) February 26, 2024

Rohit was all praise for Jurel's performance in Ranchi, "Jurel, in his second play, showed a lot of composure and has the shots as well. His 90 in the first innings brought us close to England's total and he showed a lot of calmness and maturity in the 2nd innings," Indian skipper said.

The Test match unfolded with England posting 353 in the first innings, anchored by Joe Root's unbeaten century. India responded with 307 runs, featuring notable contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) and Dhruv Jurel (90). The English held a 46-run lead, but India's spin trio, led by Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul and Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket performance, orchestrated a collapse, restricting England to 145 in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 193, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role with a half-century before being dismissed by Tom Hartley. Jaiswal contributed 37 runs, while Jurel's unbeaten 39 and Shubman Gill's half-century (52*) ensured India reached the target with five wickets in hand.

Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable performance in the match saw him pick up his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests, leveling the legendary Anil Kumble's record. Kuldeep Yadav's crucial contributions and Ravindra Jadeja's wicket further bolstered India's dominant display.

The win in Ranchi solidified India's position in the Test series, showcasing the depth of talent in the squad. With an unassailable 3-1 lead, India heads to Dharamshala for the final Test match against England, commencing on March 7.

