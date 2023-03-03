India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Australia beat India by 9 wickets in Indore's spin friendly track

Nathan Lyon took eight wickets on Day 2 to give Australia a memorable victory in the third test in Indore. On a dramatic day two in Indore, Australia's batting imploded in their first innings only for them to fight back and restrict India in their second to 163, giving them a victory target of 76. The day started with Australia needing 76 runs and India 10 wickets. Ashwin gave some hope when he removed the in-form Khawaja off the second ball of the day, but that was the only joy for India.

Australia were in the driver's seat ever since the start of this chase, but no one would have hoped them to be so imposing in the final innings.

Head and Labuschagne played cautiously the first 1o overs as they took their time, and there was not a single aggressive shot played for the first 60 balls and then a couple of things happened, the ball was changed and at the same time there was a message from the Australian dressing room, that got the pair going especially Head and there were a flurry of boundaries which broke India's fight. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 59, but Lyon's figures of 8 for 64 overshadowed the effort. In India's first innings, Lyon had scalped three wickets. The guests now trail India 1-2 in the four-match series.