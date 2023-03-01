Reacting to Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal being overturned following a no-ball by Ravindra Jadeja in Australia's first innings of the third Test, commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "No-ball for anyone, especially a spinner, has to be unacceptable." "Jadeja's...exceptional...but this is an infection that's taking time to go," added Harsha. Labuschagne would've been out for a duck.

Jadeja's no-ball misery continued to haunt the Indian team in the third Test, also as Marnus Labuschagne got a reprieve on Day 2 of the Indore Test as the senior spinner overstepped at the landing area before bowling him out on Wednesday. It was a length ball outside off, Labuschagne looked to cut, but the ball stayed low and he dragged it onto his stumps. However, luck favoured him as he survived. Since India were bowled for only 109, this reprieve to Labuschagne might prove to be costly and come back to haunt the hosts.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was also furious at Ravindra Jadeja for bowling so many no-balls in the series.

"This is not acceptable. He has a couple of man-of-the-match awards but a spinner bowling no-ballâ€¦ I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India," Gavaskar said while commentating on the Indore Test.