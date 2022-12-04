India vs Bangladesh: Litton Das opts to bowl, Kuldeep Sen to make debut

India vs Bangladesh: Litton Das opts to bowl, Kuldeep Sen to make debut

Bangladesh captain Litton Das  won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI. The tour starts with a three-match ODI series followed by two Tests. Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the team with star batter Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul  making a comeback.

India are on back foot after Mohammed Shami injured his shoulder during the nets ahead of the 1st ODI. He has been replaced in the squad by Umran Malik, who recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand. On the other hand, Bangladesh had good rest after the early ouster in the T20 World Cup. A big blow for them too as captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to an injury and Litton Das will be leading the side in his absence. Bangladesh will have a point to prove in the home series especially after their heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup.

