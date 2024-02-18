India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 Tea: England Stumble as Bazball Strategy Fail at Rajkot

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2024 02:24 PM2024-02-18T14:24:18+5:302024-02-18T14:25:12+5:30

England lost openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the fourth innings chasing 557 runs. At tea, England were 18/2 in 8.2 overs, need 539 runs to win. India bossing this game now. Bumrah finds Crawley's pads, big appeal and Kumar Dharmasena takes his time before raising the finger. Crawley goes for a review but only after deliberation with Ollie Pope.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century for the second time in two Tests while Sarfaraz Khan scored his second half-century of his maiden Test as the pair unleashed carnage. They put up an unbeaten 172-run stand for the sixth wicket which came in just 158 balls and helped India set a England a mammoth target of 557 to chase. India declared on 430/4.

Tags :India Vs EnglandBen duckettZak CrawleyYashasvi