India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India Becoming World Champions

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice President and Congress MP, exuded confidence ahead of India's crucial ICC semifinal clash, boldly stating, "India will play in the Semifinals today. I am very confident that we will win (today), we will win the Finals too and become the Champions Shukla said.

Unbeaten India take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. There is a possibility of passing showers hampering the marquee clash through Thursday morning (as per Guyana local time).

Moreover, ICC has confirmed that unlike the first semi-final, there is no reserve day alloted for completition of play but an additional 250 minutes of time has been alloted to get a result. Meaning that the second finalist for T20 World Cup has to be decided today in any circumstance.

According to the ICC playing conditions for the 2024 T20 World Cup, in the event of a washed out semi-final, the team that finishes higher in their respective Super 8 group will progress to the final. In this case, the Men in Blue have a clear advantage and will progress to the final in the event of a washout.