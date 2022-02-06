India vs West Indies First ODI: Team India players to wear black arm-band to honour Lata Mangeshkar

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the Indian players would sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. "Indian Players will sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast," Shukla told ANI.

The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium.#RIPLatajipic.twitter.com/BSfDb9YnYC — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. BCCI also mourned the veteran singer's demise. In a statement on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium."