India's T20 World Cup squad meets Governor of Australia

The Indian Cricket Team on Friday met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and a few other dignitaries at the latter's official residence in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side met Linda ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

A picture of the Indian cricket team meeting the Governor of Victoria was shared on Twitter by the BCCI. The photo features each and every member of the travelling Indian squad, including the support staff. "The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup," the BCCI wrote in the caption of the post. India will enter the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with high hopes of ending their 15-year drought and winning their second title. In Group 2 of the Super 12, they will face Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan, as well as the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.