Injured Cameron Green targets return during Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who suffered an injury during the second Test against South Africa, is targeting a return to the side during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India next year.

During the match, Green was hit by a bouncer by pacer Anrich Nortje. But despite being ruled out of the third Test, the all-rounder batted and hit a half-century.

"It obviously hurts not playing for Australia. I have played every game since I debuted so it is going to feel a bit weird watching Test cricket from home," said Green as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"But I will be absolutely rapt for whoever comes in and hopefully takes their opportunity. It is a great environment to be a part of so I am definitely going to miss it. I'm going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India."

"A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It is going to be a massive tour for us. We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be, so (I'm) looking forward to it," said the all-rounder.

Green will not play any further part in the Boxing Day Test and revealed that his team ideally would not have sent him to bat on day three after Nortje hit him the previous evening.

"You try to not show the pain straightaway," the all rounder said.

"I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like 'I reckon my finger is out of place here'. I checked on it - it looked a little bit inverted is the only way I can explain it. It already had a big cut in it, then I got the bad news after the scan.

"I was only going to go out there if we lost four or five wickets in the first session. If we would lost all the wickets in the second session, I was not going to go out there at all."

Green staunchly defied a dangerous South African bowling attack despite limiting his stroke-play and being under considerable duress. He was able to soak up 157 deliveries to help swell the Aussies' lead over Proteas and even allowed Alex Carey to reach his maiden Test century.

"I think that is what happens when you get injured - your game simplifies in a way. There is only a few shots you can play and everything apart from that you have to defend. It is a funny thing when you are in that mindset, you are actually really clear on what you have to do," he said.

The partnership added to the bond between Carey and Green, with the latter raising his arms when the former brought up his century, as if he himself had scored one.

"It was really special and probably the guy I wanted out there at that stage. To see him throw his arms up meant a lot to me," said Carey.

"We have formed a really good relationship on the field but also off the field. To have him out there was a really special moment."

"We love batting together so hopefully we have a few more partnerships like that. It was huge courage from him and he was the guy I would have liked out there," said Carey.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor