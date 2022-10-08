Inspired by Rahul Dravid, Western Australia batter Teague Wyllie just wants to keep on batting

Eighteen-year-old Teague Wyllie became the youngest to smash a century in Sheffield Shield cricket since legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting when he made 104 for Western Australia in their eight-wicket win over New South Wales.

The 18-year-old batter smashed his maiden Sheffield Shield hundred in just his third match, and he became the youngest batter since Ricky Ponting in 1992-93 to reach the milestone.

At the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground, it was youth springing forth to life in the Sheffield Shield as the match between Western Australia and New South Wales witnessed the rise of a new giant in the form of Teague Wyllie who insolently flicked a seasoned Australian veteran, Nathan Lyon to the boundary.

His 104 off 204 balls skilful performance rescued WA from a shaky 100 for 6 as the No. 5 calmly batted with the tail to lift his team to 258 and valuable 78-run first innings lead in the low-scoring contest.

After registering a brilliant win Wyllie said that he had modelled his game on India head coach Rahul Dravid who inspired him to safeguard the wicket. He said that Dravid valued his wicket more than anyone else, and he attempts to model his game on him and the importance of staying at the crease as long as possible.

"I idolised Rahul Dravid growing up. He values his wicket more than anyone. Growing up I modelled my game on him a bit when it comes to valuing his wicket and batting for long periods. Kane Williamson is another who I try to learn a lot from," ESPNcricinfo quoted Western Australian batter as saying.

He also spoke at length about the beauty of cricket's longest format where he simply loved to bat.

"Test cricket is the goal and I believe it is the pinnacle when it comes to cricket. I've always loved batting for a long period of time," said the youngster.

"A lot of the lads take the mickey out of me for not taking the helmet off but I just don't like the attention from it. My old boy drilled into me when you get a hundred that the job is not done. So I've never been a massive fan of carrying-on...because I'm just trying to get the team into a good position," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor