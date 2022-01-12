IPL 2022: Ahmedabad, Lucknow franchises asked to submit draft picks by January 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Ahmedabad and Lucknow to submit the list of their draft picks by January 22.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development toon Wednesday.

"Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises have been given January 22 as the deadline to submit the list of their draft picks," Patel told ANI.

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team on Tuesday had received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday.

Brijesh Patel had also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel.

Earlier on Tuesday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament. "Yes, TATA will replace Vivo as the title sponsor," he told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

