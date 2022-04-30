IPL 2022: Buttler's 67, Ashwin's cameo takes RR to respectable 158/6 against MI

Jos Buttler's 67 and an entertaining cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin (21) took Rajasthan Royals to a respectable 158/6 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium here in Mumbai.

For Mumbai Indians, Riley Meredith (2/24) and debutant Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) ensured that RR could not go all out on the MI bowling attack.

Put to bat first by Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals got off a shaky start as spinner Hritik Shokeen dismissed opener Devdutt Paddikal (15) with an assist from Kieron Pollard at the long-off in the fifth over when the team's score was 26. This brought the captain Sanju Samson to the field.

After the conclusion of the powerplay, the Royals had a solid 40 runs on the board at the loss of one wicket with in-form Jos Buttler and Samson on the crease.

Samson was looking dangerous, hitting Shokeen for two sixes over long-off and long-on before debutant Kumar Kartikeya dismissed the batter in his first over, eighth of the innings. Samson departed for 16 off 7 with two sixes.

The dismissal brought the New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell to the crease. At the end of 10 overs, RR stood at 73 for the loss of two wickets with Buttler (28*) and Mitchell (11*) at the crease.

The scoring pace dwindled after the conclusion of the 10th over. Daniel Sams eventually got the best of a struggling Mitchell, who was caught by captain Rohit Sharma in the 15th over after a 20-ball 17 with just one four. The third wicket was lost at 91 runs for RR. In the same over, Buttler hit the first boundary for his team in over 30 balls. After 15 overs, RR stood at 102/3 at three wickets, with Buttler (43*) joined by in-form Shimron Hetmyer (1*). Only 29 could be scored in these five overs.

After Shokeen was brought back into the attack, Buttler relieved some pressure for his side, welcoming him with four consecutive sixes, which also brought his third fifty of the tournament. Unexpectedly, it was Shokeen who had the last laugh as he dismissed Buttler for 67 off 52 in the final ball of the over, with Suryakumar Yadav's safe hands offering their help at the right time. Riyan Parag, the hero for the Royals against RCB in the previous game, joined Hetymer at the crease.

Bumrah was brought back to the attack in the 17th over and the bowler gave just four runs. Meredith swung back the game in MI's favour by dismissing Parag in the 18th over of the game for 3, which brought all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to the crease.

Ashwin played an entertaining cameo for his side, making 21 off just nine deliveries with three fours and a six before departing in the final over after being dismissed by Meredith with help from behind the wickets from the keeper Ishan Kishan.

Finally, with Trent Boult and Hetmyer at the crease, RR finished off at 158/6 in their 20 overs. They scored 56 runs from their final five overs.

Riley Meredith (2/24), Kumar Kartikeya (1/19), Hritik Shokeen (2/47) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Daniels Sams also getting 1/32 in four overs.

Brief Scores: (Rajasthan Royals: 158/6: Buttler 67, Ashwin 21, Meredith 2/24) vs Mumbai Indians).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor