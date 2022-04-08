IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate

Delhi Capitals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants here at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences so Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh.

It turned out to be a disappointing day for Delhi Capitals as they lost the match to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets and their skipper Rishabh Pant faced a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh.

Earlier, Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.While Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune.

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

