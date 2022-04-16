IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik stars for RCB in their all-round win against Delhi Capitals

Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five matches.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

Chasing 190, Delhi enjoyed a great start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw stitched a 50-run opening stand. Mohammed Siraj then struck in the fifth over to break the fifty run-opening stand as he removed Prithvi Shaw.

David Warner brought up his 52nd IPL fifty in the 9th over. Aussie continued with his great form but when it was all-looking on song for DC, Wanindu Hasaranga removed the opener in the 12th over. Hasaranga struck again in the 14th over to remove Mitchell Marsh.

In the next over Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav to put more misery on DC. Skipper Rishabh Pant went back to the pavilion in the 17th over, despite being a little lucky he only managed 34.

Hazlewood then struck the hard lengths and Harshal Patel disguised the slower balls well to ensure RCB won by 16 runs.

Earlier, put in to bat first, RCB openers had a bad start as in the second over of the match Shardul Thakur removed Anuj Rawat for zero. In the very next over Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed on 8 runs.

Glenn Maxwell then walked out to bat with Virat Kohli to keep the scoreboard moving. RCB batter struggled to play against DC's great bowling spell. In the seventh, over of the innings Kohli was run out by Lalit Yadav and was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs leaving RCB tottering at 40/3.

Kohli's wicket invited Suyash Prabhudessai to the crease and the latter tried to stitch up a partnership with Glenn Maxwell. DC got another breakthrough when Axar Patel dismissed Prabhudessai for 6 runs, with the team's total at 75/4 in the 10th over.

But Prabhudessai's departure did not affect Maxwell as he notched up his half-century in 30 deliveries and provided RCB with great momentum.

Kuldeep Yadav gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed well set batter Maxwell for 55 runs in the 12th over of the game. New batters Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

In the last five overs, Karthik with Ahmed struck a much-needed partnership as the duo trashed DC bowlers to every corner of the ground. Karthik brought up his half-century in 26 balls against Mustafizur Rahman's delivery. He also smashed 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 4 to Rahman's spell and gathered 28 runs in the 18th over of the innings. The duo took RCB's total to 189/5 in the first innings as they gathered 17 runs in the last over.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Glenn Maxwell 55, Dinesh Karthik 66*; Shardul Thakur 1-27) vs Delhi Capitals 173/7 (David Warner 66, Rishabh Pant 34; Josh Hazlewood 3-28).

( With inputs from ANI )

