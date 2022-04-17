IPL 2022: Gaikwad's 73 guides CSK to 169/5 against Gujarat

Pune, April 17 Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to run-scoring with an excellent half-century (73 off 48) and helped Chennai Super Kings post 169-5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, here on Sunday.

Apart from Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) played a solid knock and both batters stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Lower down the order, Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) also made valuable contributions with the bat for CSK.

Invited to bat first, CSK didn't have a great start as Mohammed Shami struck in the third over of the innings to dismiss Uthappa, who tried to play across the line but was struck on the back leg. The onfield umpire ruled in favour of the batter but a successful review from Gujarat ended Uthappa's stay for 3 off 10.

However, Gaikwad targeted the inexperienced Dayal in the fourth over and hit him for a six and a four. But, on the other end, Moeen Ali didn't seem in touch as his struggle at the crease was ended by Alzarri Joseph.

From there on, a well-set Gaikwad and new batter Rayudu kept the scoreboard ticking with constant strike rotation and timely boundaries to take CSK to 66/2 after 10 overs.

After spending enough time on the pitch, both Gaikwad and Rayudu decided to free their arms and took Gujarat bowlers to the cleaners by smashing boundaries and sixes all across the ground, taking the score to 124 after 14 overs. During the process, Gaikwad also brought his first half-century of the season in 37 balls.

With both Gaikwad and Rayudu set at the crease, CSK was cruising toward a big total. But Joseph came back and executed the wide outside off line to dismiss Rayudu and soon Dayal took the big wicket of Gaikwad in the 17th over as Gujarat made inroads.

Joseph and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan bowled the next overs and kept things tight as Jadeja and Dube were failing to connect the ball well. However, Jadeja hit Ferguson for successive sixes off the fourth and the fifth deliveries provided a flourish as CSK scored 18 runs off the final over to finish with 169-5 at the board.

Alzarri Joseph (2/34) was the most successful bowler for Gujarat while Mohammed Shami (1/20), and Yash Dayal (1/40) chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 169-5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2/34) vs Gujarat Titans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor