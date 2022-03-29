IPL 2022: Hyderabad win toss opt to bowl against Rajasthan

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and they've elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. All games so far have seen chasing teams win from almost any situation. But this will be the first game in Pune. Rajasthan Royals have both the most successful IPL seamer and spinner in the powerplay. Since IPL 2020, Trent Boult has taken 21 wickets in powerplay and Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 8 wickets.

Rajashthan have become a team that shows a lot of promise but fails to deliver when it matters the most. This time they have brought in experienced Indian spinners such as Ashwin and Chahal to give them stability. If their explosive top order performs consistently.