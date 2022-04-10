IPL 2022: KKR opt to field against DC, Khaleel Ahmed replaces Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

In a tale of two contrasting sides, a soaring Kolkata Knight Riders will be colliding with an ailing Delhi Capitals as both sides have so far played out absolutely polarizing campaigns. The Knights will be coming to this fixture on the back of a stunning win against the Mumbai Indians where Pat Cummins stitched together a mind-bending knock with the bat.

The Delhi Capitals, on the contrary, will be raring to get their season back on track after consecutive defeats that saw them coming apart at the seams against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans.

At the time of toss, Shreyas Iyer said: "We'll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings, it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team."

For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed came into the playing XI in place of Anrich Nortje.

While Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said: "Don't mind batting first on this wicket. The wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

( With inputs from ANI )

