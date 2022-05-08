IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul wants his side to keep improving despite massive 75-run win over KKR

Despite a massive 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul wants his side to keep improving to deliver a complete performance in IPL 2022.

A superb show by the Lucknow Super Giants pace attack led by superb efforts from Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) helped the side clinch a clinical victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here at MCA Stadium.

"Still can't think of any game where we've had a complete performance. Still, areas to improve. Don't think any team is going to be perfect anyway, we aren't chasing that. Everyone wants to contribute which is great to see," said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation.

He further added that he is not sure whether they are peaking at the right time or not.

"Don't know if we're peaking at the right time but we're getting the wins, we're doing what is expected of us, sticking to our plans," he added.

Rahul said that the wicket was tricky to play on but the way Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda batted made it look easier than it was.

"Played really well, started well with the bat, except for the runout. Was a tricky wicket. Knew it was going to be slow and sticky. Had to get around 150-160. The way Quinton and Deepak batted, made it look easy. Big-hitting from Stoinis and Jason gave the momentum," said LSG skipper.

The bowlers of Lucknow delivered a great spell in the match, in which Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took 3 wickets each. Rahul hailed LSG's bowling unit for putting the pressure on the KKR with regular wickets.

"We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, and couldn't have asked for more. Trust them a great deal (his pace battery). Having skills is one thing, but knowing what to do when is important. They've been put under pressure a couple of times but they've stuck to their strengths and been brave with the ball. That's all we can ask for," he added.

Talking about the match, KKR won the toss and elected to field first, Shreyas Iyer-led team got off to a great start as they got LSG skipper KL Rahul for a diamond duck. But then Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock stitched up 71 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket. LSG struggled in the middle but some fine late order hitting by Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder guided them to put 176 runs on the board.

In reply, Andre Russell played an attacking knock (45 off 19) but he didn't get any support from the other KKR batters. After Russell, Sunil Narine (22 off 12) was the second-highest scorer for Kolkata. In the end, KKR were bowled out for 101 in 14.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 75 runs.

With the win, LSG now take the top spot at the points table with 16 points. With half as points as the Super Giants, KKR lay at eighth position in the table.

( With inputs from ANI )

