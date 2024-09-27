Dwayne Bravo Quits CSK Ahead of IPL 2025; Star All-Rounder Replaces Gautam Gambhir As KKR Mentor

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor, taking over from Gautam Gambhir, who has moved on to join the Indian team. Bravo, a Chennai Super Kings legend, previously served as the bowling coach for the five-time champions. Sharing his excitement about the opportunity, Bravo stated, "I've spent the last decade with Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, and having competed both for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I hold a deep respect for the way they function. The owners' passion, the management's professionalism, and the close-knit, family-like atmosphere make it a unique setup. This is the ideal platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching future talents."

His CPL 2024 cut short by injury, Dwayne Bravo has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket. Bravo, who retired from IPL last year, is the all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 history.The West Indies great had earlier retired from international cricket in 2021 and freelanced since in the T20 leagues besides also dabbling in coaching. Over the last 12 months, Bravo has worked with both his IPL side Chennai Super Kings and was also appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

In his 18-year career in T20 cricket, Bravo won championships with his CPL teams, in the IPL, the Pakistan Super League as well as the Big Bash League. Three of his five CPL titles are with Trinbago Knight Riders, leading them to consecutive trophies in 2017 and 2018 before leading St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to their maiden title in 2021. He also led Besides, he's a two-time World Cup winner with West Indies, and walks into the sunset with 631 wickets in the shortest format of the game in 582 matches.Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, shared his excitement about the appointment: "DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We're also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20."



