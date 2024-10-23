LSG Set to Release KL Rahul Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega-Auction; Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav Among Key Retentions

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to part ways with their captain, KL Rahul, after a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, where the team failed to reach the playoffs. Rahul, a key figure for the franchise since its debut in 2022, has led LSG for three seasons with mixed outcomes. Although he guided the team to the playoffs twice, his recent performance has declined, leading the management to consider a change in leadership.

According to sources, the franchise has had several in-depth discussions regarding Rahul's future, with a mutual decision reached to move on without him. A source within the team commented, "We’ve held multiple discussions about KL’s role, and the consensus is to move forward without him. "Rahul, one of the most seasoned Indian players in the IPL, is expected to be a major name in the upcoming 2025 mega auction. His strike rate in the past few seasons has been a point of debate.

While he scored 616 runs in the 2022 season at a strike rate of 135.38, his numbers dipped in 2023, with his strike rate falling to 113.22. In 2024, Rahul managed 520 runs at a strike rate of 136.13, but a mid-season injury in 2023 had already raised concerns about his consistency. Over his IPL career, Rahul has played 132 matches, scoring 4,683 runs with a strike rate of 134.61, including four centuries and 37 fifties. Despite his impressive record, LSG seems ready to explore other leadership options. However, there is speculation that the franchise might bid for Rahul again in the auction at a lower price, recognizing his value in leadership and experience. Meanwhile, the franchise is reportedly focused on retaining three key players: fast bowler Mayank Yadav, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. The official list of retained players is expected to be revealed by October 31.