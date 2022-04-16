IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten ton hands Mumbai their 6th consecutive loss

KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 guided Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 18 runs win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

This is Mumbai Indians' sixth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, this is their fourth win in the season.

Skipper KL Rahul's ton was accompanied by Manish Pandey's 38 as Lucknow gave Mumbai the imposing target of 200. For MI bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen scalped one wicket each.

Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians had a decent start as they amassed 57 runs with the loss of two wickets in the first six overs.

Avesh Khan removed Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma in the third over. With runs coming at a slow pace, Dewald Brevis took matters into his hands as he and Ishan Kishan made 20 runs in the penultimate over of the powerplay.

Avesh then struck again in the sixth over as he removed dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis for 31. LSG gave 29 runs from the four overs after the powerplay and the task was challenging for Mumbai Indians in the second half of the chase. They needed 114 runs from 60 balls.

Witch wickets not coming with ease, LSG bowlers stuck to their length and assured that no easy runs were made by MI batters. In the end, too much was left for Pollard to do. LSG bowlers came up with good last overs and though Pollard tried to pull off a heist, he could not do so.

Put to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took the crease against MI bowlers. The duo batted aggressively to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 5 overs.

Mumbai Indians needed wickets to break the partnership and their bowler Fabian Allen did so as he dismissed de Kock on 24 runs. Manish Pandey came to bat with his skipper and kept the team's scoreboard moving. In the 12th over of the innings, Rahul notched up his half-century which came off 35 balls. Pandey and Rahul batted aggressively to take their team's score beyond the 100-run mark.

The thriving partnership was broken after Murugan Ashwin bowled Pandey on 38 runs with LSG score at 124/2. Marcus Stoinis was removed by Jaydev Unadkat after he had scored 10 runs. In the 18th over of the match, Rahul notched up his century in 58 deliveries. Rahul played sensibly in the last over as he gathered four runs to take their team's total to 199/4.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199/4 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2-32) vs Mumbai Indians 181/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Dewald Brevis 31; Avesh Khan 3-30).

( With inputs from ANI )

