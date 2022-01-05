IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise officially make their debut on Twitter

The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Tuesday debuted on social media. The Lucknow IPL team received a warm welcome by gathering over 20,000 followers after tweeting a few updates related to Andy Flower and Gambhir. The franchise posted a photo of Gambhir, "Welcome to the official Twitter profile of Lucknow IPL team." Team Lucknow has already begun making news by acquiring a star-studded coaching set-up including former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Zimbabwe great Andy Flower. The franchise also asked fans to suggest names for the team.

The Kolkata-based group, who previously ran the Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2016 and 2017 IPLs, had bought the rights of the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore in October. The owner of the franchise Sanjiv Goenka had welcomed Gambhir into the yet-to-be-named Lucknow team. Gambhir played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India and was a member of the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup and 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup-winning teams. Gambhir featured in the IPL since its inception in 2008 till 2018 in which he represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in 154 matches, scoring 4217 runs at an average of 31.01, including 36 half-centuries.

