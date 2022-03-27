IPL 2022: Mumbai aim to overcome opening game curse against a revamp Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.After going through a below-par season last year, Mumbai Indians are highly determined to turn the table around while the Capitals will fight to lift their first IPL trophy this season under the captaincy of India’s rising talent, Rishabh Pant.

The MI were successful in bringing back their star youngster Ishan Kishan, who they bought for INR 15.25 crore – making him the most expensive player in the mega auction this year. Mumbai also won the bidding race for England star Jofra Archer; however, the speedster won’t be available for the 2022 edition of the tournament as he continues to recover from injury. Delhi will be without some overseas stars. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are currently playing for Australia in international cricket. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is still in recovery from injury, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman are in quarantine. Pant will only have two overseas cricketers to rely on, Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell.

