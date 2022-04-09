IPL 2022: Nothing to think, just go and hit sixes, says Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia's consecutive sixes of the last two balls of the match with 12 runs required to win helped Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

To pull off a performance like this is incredible but Rahul Tewatia kept things simple which perhaps helped him draw victory from the jaws of defeat.

"Amazing feeling. There was nothing to think! Just go there and hit sixes, that's what me and David were thinking, " said Rahul Tewatia after the match.

With 12 runs to win off the last two balls of the match, Rahul Tewatia was on strike against pacer Odean Smith. The southpaw just played three balls and scored an unbeaten 13 at a strike rate of 433.33 to pull off a chase of 190 in 20 overs.

"I planned against Smith. The last ball was off the middle of the bat, and I knew it was six. The first ball he bowled was wide outside off, and so I thought the last ball was going to come there too, " explained Rahul Tewatia.

The Gujarat Titans look like a very well balanced squad and their support staff is also comprised of some big names like former India cricketer Ashish Nehra as Head coach, Former South Africa opener and former India coach Gary Kirsten as Batting coach, and former England cricketer Vikram Solanki as Director of Cricket Operations. The southpaw is enjoying the atmosphere of the team. "Staff is really chilled here. They just tell us to practice hard," said Rahul Tewatia.

After winning three consecutive matches Gujarat Titans are at the second spot in the points table with three wins in as many matches and they will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

