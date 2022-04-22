IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting tests negative after family member gets infected

Delhi Capitals have been hit by yet another case of COVID-19 after a family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting tested positive for the virus. According to Delhi Capitals, Ponting himself has tested negative twice but will remain in isolation for five days as he was a close contact. "A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario."

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the statement added. Earlier, ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, the IPL announced that DC had registered a 6th Covid case with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert testing positive. At the time, it was announced that DC's match against RR on Friday will be shifted from the MCA Stadium in Pune to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as "a precautionary measure".