IPL 2022: Rovman Powell is equally good against pace and spin, reckons Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell has finally arrived at the big stage of IPL and showing the world what he's capable of with his match-winning performances.

In the ongoing 15th edition of IPL, the cricketer from Jamaica has joined the league of big-hitters from the Caribbean who sell like hotcakes in the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has lauded Powell for his performance and claimed the Jamaican hits the ball a long way even in the nets.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Watson said: "Rovman Powell is certainly a good player for the side. I haven't really seen him bat a lot in the last couple of years. But what I've seen of him in the nets and during a couple of training sessions (that I've had with him), he hits the ball a long way. Even if he mishits, the ball still travels a long way. So that's the beauty of seeing him come together in the last couple of games."

Watson - who is himself an IPL legend - went on to say that Powell's confidence grew manifolds after his match-winning 33* off 16 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders, and from then on this big-hitting Jamaican hasn't looked back. The former Aussie also claimed that Powell plays both spin and pace with dexterity.

Watson added: "It took him just one innings (against KKR) to find his rhythm. From then on, his mindset and technique from ball one has been absolutely outstanding. He's a world-class batsman. He's on top of his game against spin bowling, fast bowling, and very fast bowling. So, it's beautiful to see him show the stuff on the IPL stage which is as good as it gets."

After a roaring victory against the Sunrisers, the DC are ready to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening, as they look to continue the winning momentum going.

The CSK vs DC clash will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Super Kings haven't had their best of seasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

