IPL 2022! RPSG group unveil Lucknow Super Giants team logo

Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled their logo less than two weeks ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction. The franchise which will be led by KL Rahul has said that the logo has been inspired by ancient Indian mythology.The franchise took to Twitter to unveil the logo and wrote," Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!".The logo has a bat, a ball, and two wings. The wings represent the Indian flag with a bat and ball in the centre.

The franchise explained that the wings are of the mythical bird Garuda for inspiring the team, while the tri-color represents the pan-India appeal of the Lucknow-based franchise. They further explained that the body of the bird has a blue colour bat to signify the game of cricket while the red ball with an orange seam is an auspicious ‘Jay Tilak.’

The franchise was purchased by the RPSG group for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores and they went on to sign KL Rahul for Rs 17 crore and name him the skipper, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.The Lucknow team’s name was revealed last week, owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message revealed the name after taking public opinions from its fans.“Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the ‘Naam banao naam kamao’ contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team," Goenka said in his message, while revealing the team name.The Super Giants have appointed Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor with Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach.