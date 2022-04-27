IPL 2022: SRH vs GT will be clash of bowling-heavy sides, feels Nick Knight

Former England cricketer Nick Knight is looking forward to the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as it will be a contest between two quality bowling sides.

Both the sides are looking in menacing touch courtesy of their sensational bowling attack and Knight expects it to be a cracker of a contest when the two teams step in the middle for the return fixture at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Knight said: "The batting units of both the teams are operating okay when you feel like the bowlers are going to dominate (the game). The other thing you would look at will be the toss. Kane Williamson has won 7 tosses in a row and if wins this time around as well then he'll decide to bowl first understandably."

"If Hardik Pandya wins the toss, well then it will be a defining moment. So let's see how it plays out but either way, it should be a cracking game. The game is a better game when there's pace and a good bowling unit involved."

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla also agreed with Nick Knight and said a good game of cricket is on the cards as the two bowling powerhouses lock horns.

"As Nick mentioned, it's going to be a good game because both the teams are not heavily dependent on their batting. They rely heavily on their bowling. When you're dependent on your bowling, you always have some fun out there," he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had beaten Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter in this edition.

Mohammad Kaif praised T Natarajan's form and how he has developed bowling skills over the period.

"Natarajan is a big challenge for Hardik Pandya because he discovered two-three types of new bowling making the ball swing inside as well as outside. He is yorker king for sure but Natarajan looks different this year with the changes and new things that he has discovered," he said.

"It is also necessary to change because if you keep doing the same thing the batsman will start predicting you. He didn't bowl yorker this time but he made the ball swing from the front and clean bowled Gaikwad. It will be a great battle between Hardik Pandya and Natarajan because both the players are in form," he added.

In a high-flying tale of two resonating juggernauts on Wednesday, an insuperable Gujarat Titans will be facing off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad who are now on a five-match winning streak.

( With inputs from ANI )

