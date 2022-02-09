IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil their new look jersey ahead of mega auctions

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday unveiled their new jersey along with a new sponsor ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction."Presenting our new jersey. The #OrangeArmour for the #OrangeArmy," SRH tweeted. SunRisers Hyderabad have retained the orange and black shades of their jersey but the new model looks much sharper than the previous year’s. The kit has orange dots sprinkled on black sleeves; the neck and collar are pure black, to go along with plain orange lower gear.

SRH have named a new think tank for IPL 2022 with former West Indies captain Brian Lara being appointed the batting coach of the SRH squad and he will also be a strategic advisor for the 2016 winners, while ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will be their fast bowling coach for the upcoming season.Former India batsman Heman Badani has been named the fielding coach and scout, while ex-Australian opener Simon Katich will be SRH's assistant coach. SRH managed just six points, losing 11 out of 14 matches and finishing at the bottom of the table