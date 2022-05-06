IPL 2022: The best innings I have seen over a period of time, Pant says of Warner's brilliant innings

Mumbai, May 6 Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant described David Warner's unbeaten 92 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 50 of iPL 2022 as the best innings he has seen over some time.

Warner struck 92 off 58 deliveries, kept the innings together, playing at a good pace and hitting the balls in the gaps for 12 fours and three sixes. He shared an unfinished 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rovman Powell 67 not out off 35 balls.

"The way he paced his innings, it's one of the best innings I've seen over a period of time for Delhi. (On Powell) I don't mind having one or two conversations here or there. In the start he was not getting runs but we backed him and now he's coming out with flying colors," said Pant after the match.

Pant said the match was close to perfect for the Delhi Capitals batting unit.

"I think there is always room to improve, but I think this is as close to the perfect match for us as a batting unit," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi said he was calm when Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were going strong, raising 60 runs for the fourth wicket.

"I was calm. In these high run chases, you know the other team needs 8 to 12 runs in an over above the run rate. It's difficult to hit until the 20th over. So I was trying to take the game deep and tell the bowlers, 'Let's be calm. Let him try to hit if he can'," said Pant.

The 21-run win helped Delhi Capitals move to 10 points from 10 matches and climb to the fifth position in the points table, maintaining their hopes for making it to the playoffs. Delhi Capitals are in a five-way battle for places in the playoffs even as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are virtually assured of their spots, while Mumbai Ind and Chennai Super Kings are out of the race.

Though they are in a tough battle, Pant said they will be taking it one match at a time.

"We're just taking it one match at a time and (will) give 100 per cent every day," said Pant.

