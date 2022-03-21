IPL 2022 to be held closed doors due to rising COVID-19 cases?

The 15th edition of IPL is just 4 days away and the BCCI is likely to face a huge blow in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Speculations are rife that the tournament could now become a closed-door affair with the Covid numbers increasing and the threat of a possible fourth wave looming large. A month back, the BCCI had decided to allow 50 per cent capacity crowds in IPL venues across Maharashtra, but things could change now.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI, “We have received a letter from the central government to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid-19 cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. “Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps. IPL matches we don’t want to comment right now,” he added. The BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement on the same. Last year, the tournament had to be indefinitely postponed after a spike in Covid cases in the country. The tournament had to be shifted to UAE, where it was successfully completed. The tournament is slated to begin from March 26 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at Wankhede stadium.