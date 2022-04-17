IPL 2022: Want to be part of WC desperately and help India cross line, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played a superlative unbeaten match-winning knock of 66 runs off 34 balls to help Royal Challengers to a 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Wankhede Stadium. His knock helped RCB register a 16-run win to take his team to the third spot in the points table.

The 36-year old wicket-keeper batter is using IPL as a platform to claw his way back into the Indian team and win a T20 WC for the country.

"There is a small term goal and there is a big term goal. The small-term goal is to do well for RCB. The big term goal was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup round the corner I want to be a part of the World Cup desperately and help India cross the line. It has been a long time since India have won a multi-nation tournament and I want to be that person who is helping India do that for that you need to prepare differently you need to be aware of so many things. Try and be that player where people notice and say hey this guy is doing something special and I want to be that guy every day I practise with that intent in my mind and credit to my coach actually to put me to various drills and trying to figure out whats the best that I can get out of myself every day that I go to practise in terms of fitness as you grow old I think it is very important that you are fit. I must give credit to you (Virat) have been an inspiration to a lot of youngsters in terms of fitness as you grow older you would also know that it is important to stay fit and happy things are paying off. So, happy to be performing for RCB," said Dinesh Karthik in conversation with Virat Kohli after the match.

Dinesh Karthik timed his knock to perfection as when he walked out to bat RCB were tottering at 92/5 and in the first 13 balls he scored only seven runs and later on accelerated to take his team to a total where they could have stayed in the game.

"When I went in I was that I was the last batsman. If you become the last batsman you have to realize that whatever you get is the score team needs to have. You don't want to leave it to anybody else and at that point, I realized that Kuldeep is bowling well also so I need to respect that and then take on bowlers which I felt today I can take on. I think that is the key for a middle-order batsman understanding the wicket, situation and figuring out who is the bowler you want to target that is how I went about my innings and I got lucky that catch that Rishabh Pant had dropped of that would have gone the other way then it would have been a different story. I think this is a very special win in my life because I think everything was against us. Right at the start losing the toss, Faf getting out and then you get out unluckily. You are behind the game to give RCB a chance is a special feeling," said Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik's 66-run knock helped him earn the 'Player of the Match' award and even Virat Kohli appreciated his contribution with the bat.

"No wonderful we enjoyed the knock thoroughly and just watching you go through the different gears in your batting and today it was on display on how you built your innings. Usually, you go in there and start playing your finisher role. There was an opportunity for you as a pure batsman and I know how special it is and how dear it was for you to show all your skill sets and not be tagged as a specialist of any position, " said Virat Kohli on Dinesh Karthik's knock.

Dinesh Karthik's match-winning performance has helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register their fourth win of the season in six matches and they are now in the third spot in the points table. They will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor