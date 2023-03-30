IPL 2023: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna to perform in Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premier League Twitter handle confirmed singer Arijit Singh and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will perform at the opening ceremony on Friday.

As per reports, other big names such as Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif are also expected to perform at the opening ceremony. Since 2019, this will be the first edition of the tournament that will be played in a home-and-away format. The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31. IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad