IPL 2023: Everyone gets the same respect and treatment at CSK regardless of seniority, says Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi, April 17 Having joined Chennai Super Kings in the IPL from 2012, Ravindra Jadeja has risen to be an important figure in the side winning more titles. Jadeja also gave a sneak peek into the supportive atmosphere in the CSK dugout, saying players are treated equally regardless of seniority or form.

"CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They'll never make you feel low even when you aren't performing well."

"There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biasness among any players, whether they are playing or not," Jadeja was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Reports had earlier suggested that during IPL 2022, there was friction between Jadeja and the team management over taking away captaincy from him and giving it back to MS Dhoni.

But that now seems to be a thing of the past and Jadeja further spoke on how the CSK franchise has been instrumental in building a deeper connection with the fans, especially when they had to play their home games in Pune in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

"In Pune, CSK Franchise made complete arrangement for 2k-3k fans to stay in Pune and watch all those seven matches which were scheduled to be played in Pune. Their stay and food arrangements, everything was done by CSK franchise. Also they were given CSK jerseys," he added.

With CSK now being able to play their home games at Chepauk, there is huge excitement among fans to see their favourite team in action. "This time at home ground there will be a lot of excitement because sometimes when we practice it feels like we are here to play a match because 15-20k fans comes to watch us practice."

