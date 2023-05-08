IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai, May 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis has been one of the most important pillars of the sides batting line-up in the ongoing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

As of now, du Plessis has scored 511 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 157.71, holding the Orange Cap awarded to the highest run-getter in the competition. Ahead of Tuesday's match against Mumbai Ind at Wankhede Stadium, du Plessis aims to be more aggressive with his bat in the remaining matches to take the team to the play-offs.

"I have really been quite intentional about trying to get hundreds, finding gears I can work through mid-innings period and try and get to innings as we can get 75 plus," stated Faf Du Plessis in an RCB Bold Diaries video.

The former South Africa captain has gone a notch higher in IPL 2023 in terms of changing gears during the innings and hitting more boundaries which have also contributed to his increased strike rate.

"In the past, I always felt like I had a decent attacking game but I felt like there was another gear in terms of taking your strike rate from 130 to 150 at least and then sometimes 160-170 so, I have worked on that a lot. But it is also important for me to try and play as much cricket as possible just to try and stay on top of my game," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor