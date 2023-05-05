IPL 2023: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell completes 600 sixes in T20 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 : Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell achieved the milestone of striking 600 sixes in the T20 format on Thursday.

He accomplished this milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

The explosive batter hit two sixes in the match against SRH. He scored a total of 24 runs in 15 balls in the match.

The West Indian is the third-highest six-hitter in T20 cricket, behind fellow West Indians Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes) and Kieron Pollard (812 sixes). Trailing Russell in the list is New Zealand batting great Brendon McCullum, who hit 485 sixes in the shortest format, and fellow New Zealandar Colin Munro with 480 sixes.

Choosing to bat first at Hyderabad on Thursday, KKR lost early wickets. After the end of the powerplay, Kolkata were at 49/3.

However, a fighting 42 from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's swashbuckling 46 helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach a respectable total of 171/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nitish and Rinku Singh steered the KKR innings, bringing up their 50-run partnership off just 30 balls.

KKR's bowlers bowled tight lines and length, ekeing out a narrow win by just 5 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy delivered an outstanding last over, saving 9 runs and conceding just 4 runs.

In a Chase of 172, Sunrisers Hyderabad was off to a solid start. But Harshit Rana disrupted the chase by dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 18 off 11 balls.

But they lost three wickets at the end of the powerplay. Aiden Markram's knock of 41 off 40 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's 36 off 20 balls had guided SRH close to the chase but after their dismissal, SRH lost the momentum thereafter.

