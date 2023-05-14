IPL 2023: Klaasen-Samad stitch highest sixth-wicket stand for SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 : In match number 58 of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 13. A world-class batting display was shown by both the side but LSG prevailed over SRH and moved up to the 4th position in the league table.

Though SRH lost the game but still managed to create a record by scoring the highest 6th wicket partnership. Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad broke their own record for the highest 6th wickets partnership.

They scored 58 runs for the 6th wicket partnership against Lucknow Super Giants.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs off 29 balls with three boundaries and three sixes. While Abdul Samad scored 37 off 25 balls smashing one boundary and four sixes.

In match number 40 of Indian Premier League 2023, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad accumulated 53 runs for the 6th wicket partnership.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 53 runs off 27 balls with two boundaries and four sixes. Whereas, Abdul Samad scored 28 runs from 22 balls hitting one boundary and two sixes agaisnt Delhi Capitals.

Their match was against Delhi Capitals, in which they set a target of 197 and kept Delhi at 188 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by nine runs.

In the 2022 IPL season, Washinton Sundar and Romario Shepherd scored 58 runs for the 6th wicket partnership in their match against Punjab Kings. Washington Sundar scored 25 runs off 19 balls with three boundaries and one six. Romario Shepherd scored 26 runs off just 15 balls smashing two boundaries and two sixes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad failed two win the match against Punjab Kings despite their best efforts.

Opting to bat first, SRH put on a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Amolpreet Singh (36 in 27 balls) provided a solid start at the top. In the middle order, useful knocks came from Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 29 balls), Abdul Samad (37* in 25 balls) and skipper Aiden Markram (28 in 20 balls).

Krunal Pandya (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Amit Mishra took a wicket each.

Chasing 183 knocks from Prerak Mankad (64* in 45 balls, seven fours and two sixes). Marcus Stoinis (40 in 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (44* in 13 balls) helped the side clinch a seven-wicket win.

With this win, LSG has 13 points, with six wins and five losses in their 12 games. One of their games ended with no result. SRH is in the ninth position with four wins and seven losses in 11 matches.

