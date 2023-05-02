IPL 2023: Kohli-Gambhir altercation after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 : After an apparent spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir post the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, which was captured on TV cameras, both cricketers were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct.

The altercation happened at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here after RCB bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory.

Kohli had celebrated the fall of the LSG wickets during their innings in his trademark mated aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Kohli and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Apart from this, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking something when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir matedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

