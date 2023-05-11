IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, May 11 Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has genuine pace and he is a perfect replacement for star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in four time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings team.

On Wednesday night, Chennai Super Kings continued their dominance at Chepauk by registering an emphatic 27-run win over Delhi Capitals and virtually kicked David Warner-led side out of the playoffs race in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Captain MS Dhoni once again marshalled his troops well. Dhoni led his team by example as it was his cameo of 20 off 9 deliveries that provided the late impetus and guided CSK to 167/8 in 20 overs.

While defending the total, young CSK pacer Pathirana continued to raise his stocks with his superb performance (3/37). He along with other CSK bowlers applied the choke and maintained the stranglehold on the DC batters to restrict them to 140/8 and win the match by 27 runs.

"Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had Malinga, they have Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He's a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

The 38-year old Pathan also mentioned that Chepauk is the only team in the IPL where fans keep on cheering even when home batters are dismissed because they eagerly wait for the arrival of MS Dhoni on the pitch.

"Chepauk is the only ground in the world where spectators cheer when a wicket of the host team falls. Reason - MSD comes on the field for batting. The audience warmly welcomes its beloved Thala and wants sixes from him," he said.

With a clinical 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals at home, Chennai Super Kings are now a step away from confirming a playoff spot in IPL 2023. The four-time champions have consolidated their second position in the points table, and a win in either of their remaining fixtures would take their points tally to 17, enough for a top-four finish.

