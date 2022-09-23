IPL 2023 mini-auction likely to take place on December 16, player purse increased to 95 crore

BCCI is all set to schedule the IPL auction for the 2023 edition in mid-December this year as per a Cricbuzz report. The report further reveals that BCCI has recently informed the franchises about the tentative schedule of the auction.IPL franchises prepare for the season in advance and with IPL 2023 to be played next year, they will be looking to strengthen their teams. The tentative schedule for the auction has been informed to the franchises and the proceedings are likely to start on December 16. Dates for the next season are not out yet but it is likely to commence in the fourth week of March with the home and away format restored.

The report further reveals that the salary purse for the auction will be Rs 95 Crores. Teams will have Rs 5 Crores in reserves to start with. The purse can further reduce in case a franchise releases a player or trades them. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday, September 22, revealed that the sixteenth edition of the IPL will be played in the regular home-away format, which would mean that the games would be played across 10 locations this time, instead of what had been eight before the COVID-19 pandemic, and just three venues for the 2022 edition for the league stage.Ganguly, on Thursday, also mentioned that the BCCI had set up some plans for the much awaited Women's IPL, which is likely to get underway early next year, in January. Many female cricketers from across the world expressed their desire to participate in the Women's IPL if the tournament gets the go ahead.