IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams seek their first victory in this ongoing season. Delhi have lost three out of three, while Mumbai has lost two out of two.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he decided to bowl first because in the first two matches, they did not bat well.

Speaking at the time of toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, and didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other change is about the impact on players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra Archer is not available."

"We would have done the same thing. For me, it is about finding a rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in his place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Msh Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.

