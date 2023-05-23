IPL 2023 Playoff: Gujarat Titans win toss opt to bowl against Chennai in Qualifier 1

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at Cheapauk. Chahar's battle with Gill will be a key indicator of where the match goes today.

Gill comes into the match on the back of consecutive centuries while Chahar seems to have rediscovered his mojo in the powerplay. Chahar has dismissed Gill twice in the powerplay. As captain of Gujarat Titans, Pandya has shown a number of traits in his leadership that is typically associated with how Dhoni leads CSK. He has backed misfiring seniors to the point that David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar have all experienced some of their most productive seasons in their careers with the Titans. He has ensured that Gill transfers his excellent international form to the IPL, despite the fact most of the young opener's exploits for India have been in ODIs and Tests and he only made his T20I debut just before the start of the tournament.