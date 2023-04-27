IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against Chennai Super Kings

Jaipur, April 27 Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan made one change in their playing XI as Adam Zampa came in place of Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, it feels great to be playing for 10 years," said Samson at the toss.

"Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place," he added.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who are at the top of the points table, stuck to the same playing XI.

"This pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build character in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us," said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

