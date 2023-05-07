IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Root makes debut for RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 : Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

England star batter Joe Root will play his debutant match in the Indian Premier League for RR today. Vivrant Sharma would also play his maiden game in IPL for SRH. SRH has replaced Harry Brook with Glenn Phillips.

SRH would play for their reputation and improve their position in the Points Table as they are placed last with three wins and six losses. While RR is placed fourth with five wins and five losses.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss, "Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut."

Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram at the toss, "Would've also batted first. It's a used wicket. There's been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh.

