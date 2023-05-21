IPL 2023: Rohit doesn't need extra motivation to do well against SRH, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, May 21 Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has backed out-of-form Mumbai Ind skipper Rohit Sharma to do well in the must-win IPL 2023 game against SRH and reckons the fellow Mumbaikar needs no extra motivation to come out of his lean patch because he knows how to make comebacks.



The last two games of IPL 2023 league stage, set to be played on Sunday, are crucial as the result of these matches will reveal the fourth qualifying team of the tournament. That fourth team will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

After Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants won their last league games and secured the playoffs berth on Super Saturday, the focus now shifts to Super Sunday the last doubleheader of the Incredible T20 where five-time champions Mumbai Ind take on beleaguered Sunrisers Hyderabad while Royal Challengers Bangalore host holders Gujarat Titans at home in their last game of the round-robin phase.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes if Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Ind qualify for the playoffs, the five-time champions will be unstoppable and they will go on to lift their sixth trophy in the Toughest T20.

The former MI and CSK star is hoping for a grand finale between the two teams.

"If MI move forward, it will be unstoppable. After going to the playoffs, MI's chances of winning the trophy will increase significantly. Mumbai have the best batting. If their bowling gets slightly better, then no one is better than MI. Nothing can be better than this if MI and CSK make it to the finals this season," said Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

On the other hand, Ravi Shastri feels once runs start flowing from Rohit's bat then it will be difficult to stop him.



"Rohit doesn't need any motivation. It is Rohit's bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy," said Shastri.

In the second game of Super Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore - who are seated at the fourth position with 14 points, equal to MI, but with a better net run rate - host Gujarat Titans. RCB just need to win the game and qualify for the playoffs for a straight fourth time.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes as RCB, who will be in action in the evening, they'll be in an advantageous position because they'll be clear about what needs to be done to qualify for the playoffs.

"RCB will play in the evening and hence will have a clear insight on how to build their game. The way Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli batted in their last game, they will look to continue the same form," said Kaif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor