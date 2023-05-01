IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey

New Delhi, May 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Willey, who plays international cricket for England, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 games in the tournament and has 1196 runs against his name, while averaging 22.15 at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries.

Jadhav has played 73 ODIs for India apart from nine T20Is. The right-handed batter, who can bowl some handy off-spin, has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, apart from stints with Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the remainder of IPL 2023, RCB has brought him on board for INR 1 crore. Till recently, Jadhav was doing Marathi commentary on IPL 2023 for digital rights holder JioCinema.

Starting from Monday, Bangalore will now play five straight away matches starting with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

