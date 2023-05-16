IPL 2023: Shami's success in Power-play lifts his performance over Bhuvi, Siraj, says Ian Bishop

New Delhi, May 16 Former West Indies pacer and noted commentator Ian Bishop has commended Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami for his exceptional performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and especially praised the Indian bowler's ability to make early breakthroughs.

Bishop highlighted the significance of early breakthroughs in comparison to wickets taken towards the end of an innings, emphasizing Shami's effectiveness in getting crucial dismissals in the Power-play overs makes him quite outstanding.

In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Bishop compared Shami's bowling style and the successful spells with that of fellow Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, noting Shami's ability to consistently bowl a challenging line and length with a hint of movement. Bishop hailed Shami's contributions in breaking the opposition's run chase and called him as an outstanding bowler, particularly in recent seasons.

"He's got 15 Power-play wickets. It tells you the value of wickets up front versus wickets at the back end. And you look at Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar), and no fault of Bhuvi's, Bhuvi was excellent with 4 wickets in the back end, but Shami bowls a test length, a test line and length, very well, which is what Siraj, when he's been at his best this season has been able to bowl," said Bishop, speaking exclusively to ESPNCricinfo.

"Tight on the off-stump and a little bit of that away movement from that brilliant seam position and at a good pace. It seems to hustle off the wicket more than a lot of guys. So great credit, he broke the back of that run chase up front and he's just an outstanding bowler, particularly in the last three, four seasons," Bishop added.

