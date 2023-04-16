IPL 2023: Suryakumar fined for MI's slow over-rate; Nitish Rana fined 25 pc of his match fee for Code of Conduct breach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Coming to the match, Venkatesh Iyer's maiden ton went in vain as Ishan Kishan's fifty and Suryakumar Yadav's quick-fire knock of 43 runs guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 5-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma hammered Shardul Thakur for 16 runs in the second over of the game. The Mumbai duo continued their blistering form as they slammed Umesh Yadav for 17 runs with the help of two sixes and one four.

The constant strike rotation and picking up boundaries for fun kept the pressure off Mumbai. The Mumbai openers settled in with loose deliveries on offer and made use of the scoring opportunities given by the Kolkata pacers.

Kishan in red-hot form slammed Sunil Narine for 22 runs in the 4th over with the help of two sixes and brought his team's score beyond the 50-run mark.

The aggressive pair piled up beyond 60 runs in 5 overs, however, the 65-run partnership between the openers was broken as Suyash Sharma dismissed Rohit for 20.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat. Kishan kept his red-hot form going as he brought up a 21-ball half-century in the 8th over of the game. After slamming a maximum in the 9th over, Kishan fell prey to Varun Chakaravarthy's stunning ball. Ishan Kishan departed not before scoring a cracking 52 off just 22 deliveries.

Tilak Varma then came out to bat. The Mumbai batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Kolkata bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer. Suyash Sharma then produced a stunning delivery to bowled Tilak Varma for 30 off 25.

Tim David then came out to bat and slammed Chakaravarthy for 15 runs with the help of two maximums. Suryakumar then fell prey in the 17th over to Shardul Thakur after scoring 43 runs. Nehal Wadhera then came out to bat but could to do much as he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 6 runs. In the 18th over David guided his team to a 5-wicket victory over KKR.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer became the first player to score a century for Kolkata Knight Riders in 15 years as his blistering knock of 104 (51) took KKR's tally to 185/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor